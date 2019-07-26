Experts said the amount of fruits and vegetables you need to eat a day
In the daily diet they should be present in the amount of 400 grams.
It is recommended to eat two avocados and three tablespoons of vegetable oil. It should be avoided as finished beverages, which includes a lot of sugar. Calorie intake should be commensurate with their costs. If we talk about vegetables, in minimum amounts you need to eat potatoes, because it contains starch.
Saturated fats are recommended to be replaced by unsaturated. From the diet is better to exclude TRANS fats in industrial production. It is necessary to drastically limit the use of finished juices, carbonated beverages, powdered concentrates, flavoured water. Alcohol it is recommended not to drink at all or to leave the minimum dose.
Better to give preference to iodized salt. It should be present in the daily diet in quantities of five grams.