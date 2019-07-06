Experts said the damage palm oil is the human body
Belarusian scientists have conducted a series of experiments in which it was found that the regular consumption of palm oil causes significant health damage.
After only three months, all the volunteers were recorded deviations in functioning of the pancreas, liver, genital glands, to disorders of the hormonal and nervous systems, brain, developed atherosclerosis, decreased protective function.
The scientists also found that the use of palm oil children provoking excretion of vitamin D and calcium from their body. The experts concluded that kids have palm oil is not recommended, and adults need to minimize its amount in the diet.
The researchers argue that palm oil is an alternative, but still not the same: linseed, rapeseed and sunflower oil.
Also, recall that on 15 may 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the bill № 3871, which prohibits the use of palm oil in food production. “For” the second time voted 233 deputies (first — 222 MP).