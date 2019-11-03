Experts said the reasons to reconsider the purchase of Hyundai Grand
On city streets and highways, we often see car Hyundai Creta. The advantages of this model lie in ergonomics, reliability and quality finish of the cabin. The exterior of the car meets all the requirements of a modern, dynamic man, the car is like almost everything.
One of the advantages of the model is quite a nice price, in cars the difference between the basic and expensive equipment quite significant.
Now you can learn more about the shortcomings of Korean car Hyundai Creta.
— First, consider the body, according to the observations from the owner of the car says that the car is rusting very rapidly. Even new cars off the Assembly line after a few months, rust, according to surveys of owners, this fact is noted by 29 percent of owners. Korean Hyundai Creta equipped with the base qualities of the body and many say that the body starts to rot from bumpers, hood and roof you will agree is an unpleasant fact. But the developers now carry out a careful work to resolve problems and consider changes in the technological process of production. The automotive market will be Supplement model series upgraded improved Korean Hyundai Creta.
Negative characteristics of aerodynamic performance of four-wheel drive models Hyundai Crete with engine capacity of 1.6 liter unit with automatic transmission, this engine have a claim. The characteristics of the model indicated that it is ready to go from 0 to acres for 13.1 per second, but in fact it is not, the Hyundai Crete have the power to exercise this acceleration during this time. Manufacturers accept flaws and shortcomings, but give their recommendations and tips to buy a more powerful Hyundai Crete with powerful motor 123 horsepower.
— Experts of the Korean company suggest to buyers during the inspection for future acquisitions carefully examine the components of the position of the car. Advice from professionals is this – do not skimp on comfort and safety and to give money for the base model, note the more expensive models, and you will not regret it. An excellent result will be comfort, reliability and security, which ensures you the modern accessories device top advanced class, but will have to pay, but life is priceless;
Long — term supply of vehicle owner. The wait is frustrating in every sense. Huge demand for the car fuels the interest, but the suspense is nerve-wracking, but the demand is not falling.
Make classic output – how many situations, so many opinions, but cars have large demand and are willing to buy it very much. To summarize, in each car there are advantages and disadvantages, we told you about the shortcomings that are often found in Hyundai Creta, but not the fact that you see cars with this set, you may buy the perfect car. Best of luck, and then a lot depends on the owner as he will take care of the swallow, the choice for him.