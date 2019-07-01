Experts said, whether to lose weight before vacation

July 1, 2019

Experts told whether to lose weight before vacation. According to them, drastic calorie restriction is stressful for the body.

Эксперты сообщили, стоит ли худеть перед отпуском

Many women want to look good on the beach and almost stop eating in a few days before the holiday. It greatly harm the body, so it tries to conserve energy, slowing the metabolism and process of burning calories. To keep healthy, experts recommend to go for smaller meals and include in your diet fresh fruits, berries and vegetables. Such products are easily digested and create a feeling of lightness.

In addition, we must not forget to drink your daily amount of water: it cleanses the body of toxins.

