Experts say the causes of insomnia and ways to improve sleep
American scientists from brown University found out causes of insomnia in humans. They told what diseases interfere with sleep, and gave tips for better sleep.
Lack of sleep is an impact on the human condition: there is irritability, decreased concentration and performance. Chronic insomnia also leads to heart disease, reduced immune system, impairs memory and contributes to depression. According to scientists, a change of environment can affect the quality of sleep, as one of the hemispheres of the brain remains awake. Insomnia in women can cause a state of menopause. Also rest prevents the snoring and apnea (transient cessation of breathing during sleep). In these cases it is necessary to seek medical help.
People suffering from diabetes, are facing insomnia. The constant feeling of thirst, in turn, increases trips to the bathroom. Also due to lack of insulin in the blood the kidneys more intensively start to work, so the lack of sleep is a very dangerous disease. Sleep disorders can occur in people with disease of the aortic dissection and the restless legs syndrome, which causes lack of vitamins in the body.
According to “Planet Today”, to improve the quality of sleep, experts advise to Wake up and go to bed at a certain time, to avoid caffeine and alcohol in the evening. Good ways also called ventilation of the room and yoga classes.