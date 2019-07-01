Experts spoke about the benefits of head massage
American dermatologists have told about the benefits that can bring a head massage. One of the positive effects is the strengthening of hair. Article relevant content published in foreign source.
According to experts, if the hair starts to look less shiny, you can spend a fortune on special shampoos, masks, supplements and high-tech procedures, but it is worth to try the free and independent decision, supported by science. Head massage increases the blood flow to the scalp and the hair follicles that not only stops excessive loss of hair, but also affects their appearance. Studies have shown that just four minutes of the specified manipulation of the day to minimize unwanted inflammation that works in favor of the density of the hair.
Head massage also reduces stress, which aggravates the hair loss. In the list of positive effects of the normalization of blood pressure and heart rate, which increased during experiences of all kinds.
For details of the method, the best solution is to practice in the shower. You can Supplement the process of aromatherapy to relax. For this purpose you can use lavender, eucalyptus or mint. To begin massage follows with the edges of the hairline that is done by the fingertips. Dermatologists warn that in some cases need expert advice.