Experts spoke about the benefits of home cooking before catering
A new study once again confirmed the advantages of home cooking in front of the catering. The first was much less harmful chemicals.
Level pen and poliferative substances (PFAS) in the home food is much lower than the one served at food service establishments, as well as in-store. These are the results of this study revealed the relationship between PFAS and problems with the reproductive system, liver, kidney, immune system disorders and Carcinogenicity. However, all these studies were conducted on rodents.
The thing is that PFAS do not split, and hence they accumulate in our body over time. A meta-analysis of studies investigating these components, showed that their increased level is associated with cholesterol levels in humans. And now a new study has demonstrated that often prefer to eat out people have elevated levels of PFAS in their blood.
Not so long ago, another group of scientists proved that PFAS are very common in fast food. The correlation between homemade food and lower levels of PFAS in blood. 90% home cooked meals contain ingredients that are purchased in stores.