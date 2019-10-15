Experts spoke about the impact of stress on the brain and body
In terms of the physiological processes of female and male organisms have only a few differences, however, the effects of stress differ dramatically. Experts in the field of medicine and health said, what is the impact of stress in the brain and body of women.
To date scientists have been unable to pinpoint the mechanism of the effect of stress on the brain and body of a woman, but that women are more sensitive physically and emotionally has scientific evidence. A woman’s susceptibility to stress is defined as response “make friends and care” that could be formed in the process of evolution because of the protection of the offspring. For men more characteristic of the behavior of the hunter that, in particular, is reflected in a more relaxed response to stress. There is a perception that “friends like” mediated by the hormone oxytocin, which increases, for example, during a hug with a desirable partner, and this, in turn, becomes a protection to the release of cortisol due to a stressful situation.
Experts say that stress can cause accumulated problems in the family, at work, communicating with friends, and this can cause disruptions in the body – hair loss, menstrual disorders, headaches, back problems and stomach. In addition, under the influence of stress in women likely to cause itching or hives, development of depression and a sleep disorder.