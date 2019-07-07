Experts spoke about the importance of sleep for weight loss
Experts tell how to improve metabolism with sleep. According to experts, proper rest can help not only to rejuvenate, but also lose weight.
Experts said that the night sleep promotes the production of the main hormone – melatonin. At his normal level in the body increases the efficiency of the immune system is regulated and stabiliziruemost metabolism and slow down the aging process.
To melatonin produced in the right amount, it is important to unwind a sufficient amount of time. Experts believe that the time period from 21:45 to 6:55 is the best for sleep, so it is recommended to stick to this schedule consistently. If you follow this regime on a regular basis, this will help avoid feelings of fatigue and lack of sleep in the morning, and will lose about 480 calories per night.
Experts warn that regular lack of sleep can increase the risks of coronary heart disease and increase the pressure. Thus, a good night’s rest is key not only for a good figure, but also overall health.