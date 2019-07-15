Experts spoke about ways to look younger than your age

Experts told, what techniques will allow you to look younger than your actual age. It is enough to follow just a few simple rules.

Эксперты рассказали о способах выглядеть моложе своего возраста

According to nutritionists, we should pay attention to maintaining a healthy weight, because extra pounds can make a person look older. To be in the form of a help exercise, and adherence to proper nutrition. From the diet is better to exclude foods having excessive amount of salt, as the latter are able to raise blood pressure.

TV viewing has a negative moment in the appearing of wrinkles, their education can lead to excessive emotionality. In the diet, reports the portal iReactor, you should include veggies, nuts and fruits. Not the last role in the preservation of youth plays a healthy sleep.

