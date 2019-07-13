Experts suggested how to improve the condition of the bones
Experts public research University in Lowell in the process of a scientific experiment has found evidence of vysokoeffektivnoi eggshell to improve the condition of bones. It was recommended to use during the procedures of tissue regeneration, according to ScienceDaily.
The author of the experiment of Golden Kimchi-Unal announced the creation of the egg shell hydrogel mixture which in laboratory conditions is connected to the bone tissue cells of the patient and create plugs. The composition of the shell of the egg includes calcium carbonate, therefore it is perfect to implement Medela.
The patent for this discovery have been filed by scientists. They say that the shell contains a lot of potential, it can be used for the transmission of useful substances in the human body. Every year, factories disposed of millions of tons of egg shells, in this regard transplants of them are very economical and environmentally friendly.