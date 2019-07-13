Experts suggested how to improve the quality of sleep
Experts argue that the increased weight of the blanket has a direct impact on the feeling of relaxation and sleep quality.
The weight of this item is up to 14 kg, but these blankets give rise to a sense of security and peace. And many people need to experience these feelings in order to sleep better.
Many of us to the end of a tiring working day, there is an urgent desire to rest in the arms of a loved one. Unfortunately, this person is not always within reach. And now this problem I propose to solve using weighted bed sheets, or rather blankets, which weigh 14 kg. It gives the feeling of strong arms, providing the person’s feelings of safety and security. These feelings have a positive effect on sleep quality, as shown by sociological surveys, and specific scientific experiments.
A weighted blanket is made from cotton, woven in a tiny pane of special glass beads, the weight of which varies. Thus, the blanket can weigh 4 to 14 pounds, at a time like a regular blanket weighs less than 2 kg. Experts claim that the increased weight of the blanket has a direct impact on the feeling of relaxation and sleep quality. And this is confirmed by the sale of the quilts that last year the UK was estimated at 14 million pounds.
We are talking about using the mechanism of deep pressure stimulation. We experience it in the moment when someone is firmly holding in the arms, and when you find yourself under a heavy blanket. Studies show that such stimulation reduces the level of stress hormone cortisol and promotes the production of serotonin, which is associated with feelings of happiness.