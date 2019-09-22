Experts suggested recipe effective recipe against colds
Along with fall comes cold weather and the time starts of colds. Doctors recommend improve your health and enhance the supporting strength of the body.
To do this is to eat right and include in your diet such products as: lemon, onion, garlic and pepper.
In addition, to strengthen your immune system and be healthy, should pay attention to this warm and delicious autumn drink is the mulled wine . According to doctors he is a great “prevention” of disease.
Mulled wine does not have to be alcoholic (there is a non-alcoholic wine), but must consist of quality red or white wine.
The main benefit of the wine consists of antioxidants called polyopoly. Polonophile strengthen the heart, lead to tone the blood vessels and lower bad cholesterol in the blood.
But do not abuse of alcoholic drinks, even if it is “harmless” mulled wine. Per day rate for men is two glasses, but women only one drink. If recommended dose is exceeded, in this case, the drink brings harm to the body.
In order to increase the supporting force of the body in winter, add hot mulled wine with cinnamon and cloves. These spices have antibacterial effect, but the good wine warms the body. Cloves and cinnamon improve your mood, banish the autumn Blues, insomnia and calm the nervous system.
However, you should not self-medicate, and in case it is better to consult a doctor. After all, mulled wine is not a cure, but a means of prevention.