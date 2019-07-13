Experts talked about the causes of dry eye syndrome
Experts from the University of Insubria, Italy, spoke about the reasons for the development of dry eye syndrome. Among the factors triggering pollution of the environment and overreliance on mobile devices.
The diagnostic study showed that 83% of patients diagnosis of this condition took place in areas of greatest pollution. This also added the use of mobile devices, which is 29% of the cases. Among other causes of dry eye syndrome: aging, hormonal changes, systemic diseases, Smoking, alcohol abuse.
“In the list of precipitating factors include the use for hours on computer, tablet or mobile phone. These devices reduce the frequency of blinking, lowering the production of tear fluid. This is confirmed by screenings showed that viewing smartphone for more than 6 hours a day increases the likelihood of the state”, — explained the specialists.