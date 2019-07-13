Experts talked about the causes of dry eye syndrome

| July 13, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Experts from the University of Insubria, Italy, spoke about the reasons for the development of dry eye syndrome. Among the factors triggering pollution of the environment and overreliance on mobile devices.

Эксперты рассказали о причинах развития синдрома сухого глаза

The diagnostic study showed that 83% of patients diagnosis of this condition took place in areas of greatest pollution. This also added the use of mobile devices, which is 29% of the cases. Among other causes of dry eye syndrome: aging, hormonal changes, systemic diseases, Smoking, alcohol abuse.

“In the list of precipitating factors include the use for hours on computer, tablet or mobile phone. These devices reduce the frequency of blinking, lowering the production of tear fluid. This is confirmed by screenings showed that viewing smartphone for more than 6 hours a day increases the likelihood of the state”, — explained the specialists.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.