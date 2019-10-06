Experts talked about the reasons why you can’t drink tea with sugar
The sugar acts as the main enemy of the figure. You must take into account that tea with it significantly increases the appetite. After this drink the desire in humans to eat is growing more and more and it definitely adds to it any sweetness. Scientists were able to prove that sugar adversely affects metabolism, slowing it down and account for deposits in the abdominal area and pelvis are very dangerous to health visceral fat. One thing to remember about diabetes. An excessive amount of product is the main reason for the frequent affliction, but because there is a sense of caution to the excess glucose in the blood. During the conducted research it was found that people who consumed a day about 30 grams of sugar, the possibility of developing Alzheimer’s disease was increased threefold, compared with those who ate 6 grams. As it turned out, sweets influence brain activity.
The recommended tea to drink without sugar to limit his number. In addition, it is useful to replace sugary foods with natural analogues, for example, a banana or an Apple. This allows you to remove extra pounds and to bring the body back to normal. You need to remember about the harmful impact of sugar on teeth, the treatment of which is costly. It is better to prevent potential adverse effects, than to eliminate them.