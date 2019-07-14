Experts talked about the results of long term monitoring of smokers
The result of the Australian long-term studies have shown that smokers die of diseases of the cardiovascular system 3 times more often than those who do not smoke. The report says about the risks of strokes and heart attacks, reports the journal BMC Medicine.
Emily banks and her staff from the Australian national University Camberra 7 years watched as almost 200 thousand people, male and female over 45, smokers and non-smokers. They analyzed the impact of Smoking on cardiovascular system people. When the work drew attention to the factors of intensity and duration of tobacco dependence, age, gender, residence, income, education and more.
Banks made the conclusion about the dangers of Smoking, she says that those who are subject to the harmful habit about 5-6 times a day have the risk of diseases of the cardiovascular system twice. The expert spoke about the annual data of Australia, nearly 6.5 thousand of smokers die every year, and of the 25 million population of 2.7 million are tobacco dependence.
However, scientists say that the abandonment of Smoking to 45 years reduces the risks of strokes, heart attacks and other diseases caused by Smoking by almost 90%. In connection with the “epidemic of Smoking” the results can be required at the international level, the researchers report.