Experts tell how to deal with hypertension by different methods
Italian experts told, what methods will allow you to successfully deal with hypertension. One of the main ways of the struggle is proper nutrition.
According to experts, hypertension is widely prevalent and is often determined by improper diet affects the health of the kidneys, liver, arteries, heart and endocrine system and is an important risk factor for stroke, myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure. In this connection, the first and a particularly important method of control is proper diet. You should minimize the consumption of salt, sugar, meat, cheese, processed food, fatty dairy products, pastries, coffee, wine and alcohol in General. The user should choose fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, olive oil, whole grain. As an alternative of salt is recommended to go to add to dishes garlic, oregano, cumin, other spices.
It is equally well cope with high blood pressure folk remedies. Especially in this respect is famous for its hibiscus, which was proved by the latest research. Quite actively struggling with hypertension and arugula. The plant can be added to salads and just to Munch on.
It is important to note that in some cases the increase in pressure depends on the use and sometimes misuse of certain funds, including a liquorice, nasal drops, birth control pills. Stopping stabilizes the blood pressure. To help solve the problem and elimination of factors causing hypertension: sedentary lifestyle, Smoking, stress. Important and good balance of potassium and sodium in the body, which is achieved through appropriate nutrition.