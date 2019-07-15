Experts tell how to get rid of lack of sleep
Recent studies of British scientists showed that sleep deprivation is associated with the risk of premature death. In this connection experts in the dream told me how to get rid of this problem.
Expert Sophie Bostock notes that for the normal functioning of the body sleep should be not less than 7 hours. The real problem arises when lack of sleep accumulates over time. According to experts, you should first get rid of the pajamas in the night time. This allows you to stay longer in deep sleep by maintaining an ideal body temperature. The refusal of the clothes also helps to lose weight, improve your sex life.
It is recommended to treat the dream as a kind of ritual. This also applies to beautiful clothes, and spraying soothing aromas. The app can be downloaded for meditation, allowing as quickly as possible to relax. Caffeine is one of the biggest threats to the dream of modern life, scientists warn. If a person drinks a lot of tea or coffee during the day, he probably will suffer from lack of sleep. Preferably from 11 a.m. to prefer more affordable options, including herbal drinks.
The measures include the rejection of the use of mobile devices in bed. Blue light acts in a stimulating manner. Doctors do not recommend relying on sleeping pills, as they have the effect of habituation. Equally valuable advice is the rejection of a late dinner, which makes the work of the digestive system, thereby preventing sleep.