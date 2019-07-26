Experts tell how to get rid of swelling of the face and eyes
Experts told them how by using simple and available tools, you can get rid of the swelling of the face and eyes. The deficiency can occur for different reasons, so experts recommend not to ignore the doctor’s advice.
For getting rid of puffiness on the face, experts advise to use cryo. To carry out the procedure at home. It is necessary to prepare pieces of ice from the decoction of mint or chamomile. You can also purchase a special firming creams, lifting creams and anti-edema mask, however, ice massage is not worse.
Works fine another means of compresses of slices of fresh cucumber or potato. It operates in 20 minutes. To relieve swelling enough to put on a face mask of grated potatoes or sliced cucumber. Ideal for prevention of edema diuretics. It is better to use a decoction of birch buds, bearberry and juniper. You can drink freshly squeezed celery juice, but it needs to be diluted with water in proportion 1 to 1.
In addition, swelling, it is recommended to use the parsley. It can be eaten fresh or to prepare a broth. Experts advise to chop the roots and green plants. A glass of the mixture pour 2 cups boiling water and infuse. Use 1/3 Cup in the form of heat.