Experts tell how to mask the unpleasant smell of onion breath
Experts tell how to mask the unpleasant smell of onions out of his mouth. Although this vegetable is good for health, many refuse to eat it, so as not to spoil the breath.
According to experts, to get rid of onion flavor by chewing gum will not work because it not under force to cope with organic sulphides. To bad breath not chased the man all day, recommended after a meal to eat an Apple. Also effective way would be parsley or celery, it is useful to apply a salad latuk, cardamom, not the last in the list are coffee beans.
Experiments prove that mint and lemon balm help to reduce the concentration of volatile substances. To mask the unpleasant smells allows crude vegetable oil for 20 minutes, you need to keep in your mouth, then it is sufficient to rinse the latter with water, a scraper removing product residue from the tongue.