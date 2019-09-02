Experts tell how to prevent food poisoning
Experts from the University of Alberta told what measures can help prevent food poisoning. According to experts, 95% of such cases can be avoided.
Bacteria, viruses or parasites that cause food poisoning, can take place at any stage of growing, packing, shipping, storage or cooking, so the correct treatment is the key to minimizing problems, experts say. The first tip is the use of plastic instead of wood cutting boards for meat and fish. Equally important subsequent cleaning in the dishwasher. In any event, in any case, you cannot use this item of kitchen utensils for cutting other products. Do not leave perishable food items at room temperature for more than 20-30 minutes.
The best solution for cleaning kitchen table is the use of soap and warm water. Experts also recommend use the brush for washing dishes because sponges are propagated bacteria. Kitchen towels it is advisable to change daily. It is important to exercise caution and to not to use utensils and plates that have been in contact with raw meat. To reduce the risk of food poisoning and allows thorough washing of fruits and vegetables by collecting the water in a container and then emptying.
“It’s hard to say for sure whether food poisoning, not flu, cause of stomach disease due to common symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, but if it continues for more than 24 hours, consult your doctor,” warned the experts.