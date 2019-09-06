Experts tell how to reduce the risk of skin aging after sun
Italian experts told, what measures can help reduce the risk of skin aging after sun exposure. This includes minimizing the development of malignant neoplasms.
Stains, burns and peeling is quite frequent in the late summer, and if you do not take timely measures, there is a risk of premature aging. According to experts, if the skin was carefully protected during and after exposure to ultraviolet rays, the first layer remains healthy and hydrated, and the result is a beautiful tan that gradually fades. In this case, enough mikrovibratsii, very easy to scrub and use oil-based vitamins E, argan and coconut.
If the skin was not handled perfectly, then you need more serious measures. Then you will need a professional scrub with the use of hyaluronic acid, which helps to obtain uniformity of skin and glow. Finally, in the case of burns it is recommended to use a biostimulating and analgesic techniques, including laser therapy. Sessions last 20 minutes, and used the funds on the basis of hyaluronate, vitamin E, B5, B3, all components of epiteliopatia.
“If in a few months appear hyperpigmented areas, then these are signs of skin aging. Stains can be removed a superficial or medium peels, superficial ablative laser. The results are satisfactory, and this avoids the risk of new inflammations,” — noted experts.
To prepare skin for the winter helps to change the type of home care, the use of care products with a fatty composition, restoring the natural lipid barrier. To prevent premature aging, depending on the age and conditions just one or two sessions of mesotherapy in a month.