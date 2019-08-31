Experts told about a deadly disease indicates the presence of constipation in a person
Doctors from the UK said that the main reason that causes constipation is a lack of potassium in the body. Andrew Thornburn, a specialist in the industry shared about the dangers of a lack of potassium for the body.
First of all, the lack of this element manifested in poor wellbeing. The body is under stress, painful sensations appear. A person has complaints of chronic fatigue, which occurs even with mild exertion, numbness in the limbs, sharp change of mood, the appearance of spasms in the muscles, fainting States. The main burden in connection with potassium deficiency are experiencing the heart and kidneys. The condition of lack of potassium can lead to arrhythmia and other cardiovascular abnormalities.
The presence of constipation indicates potassium deficiency, which led to malfunction of the intestine and the formation of constipation.
According to the doctors, a daily intake of potassium in the human body shall be not less than 3,5 thousand milligrams of this element. Potassium rich potatoes, dried apricots, raisins, greens, beans, milk, bananas.
To prevent constipation doctors recommend drink plenty of fiber and drink clean water. You also need to lead a more active lifestyle.