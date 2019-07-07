Experts told about caring for pillows and mattresses
Experts reminded how important it is to follow the bedding. They breed bacteria and mites, and therefore you need to properly follow up on pillows and mattresses and prevent them from contamination.
People always wash clothes, trying to avoid the slightest contamination, but often forget about other risks. Cause serious diseases, including asthma, can be a long time do not wash pillows and mattresses. In them over the years, accumulated a large number of bacteria, germs and mites. If you do not get rid of them, the risks increase significantly.
Researchers from the UK suggest at least two times a year to wash bedding or expose them to chemical treatment. To serve the same feather pillow needs no more than two years. The mattress can be used much longer. If we are talking about the spring product, it can be used five years, Penn is for two years longer, and latex for another year longer. The signal for change will be the increasing discomfort during sleep and pain in the spine. A blanket should be cared for as for the pillows, but its service life is 15 years.
According to the experts, not worth risking health for the sake of economy. Many noxious organisms have evolved over time and now they are not active detergents and high temperatures, according to the website Planet Today.