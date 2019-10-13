Experts told about healthy habits after 50 years
These habits help not to succumb to accelerated aging, to maintain vitality and overall live longer. Experts advise to plan to have a pet, use turmeric and not only.
Plan. According to scientists, the habit of making plans makes people more relaxed and confident, because it increases the sense of control. Such people are better protected from stress that after 50 years are especially dangerous for the brain.
Shopping. The study, conducted in Taiwan, showed that shopping can prolong life. For people middle-aged and older self-purchase in stores, forcing them to move more, to use memory and interact with other people is a very good way to prevent dementia, say the authors of this work. So the brain stays active.
To use the Internet. The available data suggests that older people who use the Internet daily, are more active areas of the brain responsible for speech, reading, memory, visual features and decision-making. Similar brain training delays the onset of cognitive aging.
Have a favorite thing. To have a hobby is very useful because it brings emotional satisfaction from self-realization. To the human psyche is important, the bole with age may increase a sense of vulnerability from their unclaimed.
To get a pet. Caring for animals requires physical activity and gives many positive emotions. All this affects the health of only the most positive way possible.
To consume turmeric. Experiments show that seniors who use meals with turmeric twice a week to better cope with intellectual tasks. The main component of turmeric, curcumin antioxidant, anti-inflammatory effect, thus protecting and brain cells from the characteristic age-related damage.