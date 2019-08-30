Experts told about how we can be treated with the help of frost
Ice packs and other varieties of cold have a therapeutic effect. Experts from Germany spoke about how we can be treated with the help of frost.
For example, pain in the feet and the heels, caused by inflammation and edema, which can occur in of plantar fasciitis, respond well to treatment with a special cooling Slippers. However, to purchase these shoes not specifically the smartest, as experts believe, because the same effect can be obtained if you just put your foot on the packages of frozen vegetables out of the fridge. Chill with some been used in the suppression of relapse of hemorrhoids. The cooling effect can provide short-term relief of symptoms, because cold temperature reduces blood flow to the hemorrhoidal. But it does not protect from recurrence of the disease.
A good effect cold compresses with the impact on the overloaded shoulders. They ease the pain for sprains, strains and other injuries rotational cuffs. Since then, the market began to enter a special cooling headgear, which is supposed to help with migraines. Yes, they can work, because under the influence of cold is broken transmission of pain signals from the trigeminal nerve of the head and face to the brain. However, the effectiveness of such devices is not comparable with medication.
For some time now in drugstores and special cooling patches for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Some people do say that they help them. Again, this is a short-term effect on symptoms and in the long run, the patches will not help. Remember that any ice compresses most effective in acute edema and inflammation, but not chronic pain.