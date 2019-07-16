Experts told about products for haemoglobin

Experts said that some summer products can normalize the level of hemoglobin in the blood. In the list were beets, cranberries, carrots and others.

Эксперты рассказали о продуктах для нормализации гемоглобина

Hemoglobin is an important substance for the functioning of the human body. Its lack can cause anemia. The levels of this protein can be normalized not only in hospitals but also home. Doctors ‘ recommendations are in the introduction in the diet of 5 foods that would be permitted and people with normal hemoglobin levels. In this case, it will increase immunity.

Medical advice boil down to eat three times a week, carrot juice and strawberry and strawberry. You need to pay attention that the products listed above will in the case if you eat them fresh or frozen. But jam no utility shall not be.

Experts also recommend beets. It can be grated to make a salad, or squeeze, collect, and drink the juice.

Honey, walnuts, cranberry — one of the best recipes for the normalization of hemoglobin. All components are mixed in equal proportions. Such a mix is to cook often, but in small quantities, so eaten immediately after cooking.

Prepared with a decoction of rose hips and honey will also be an excellent tool for the normalization of hemoglobin and improve immunity. To avoid problems with tooth enamel is to use a cocktail straw.

Doctors recommend to eat also buckwheat, pomegranates and apples.

