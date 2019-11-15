Experts told about supplements that increase appetite
Experts from the US analysed supplements with so-called “flavor enhancers”, and told how such food causes us to overeat.
It is widely known that producers a long time working on a special recipes for its products, which would work on the type of “remuneration” that is activated in the brain need a neural network — it produces euphoria and suppresses the feeling of satiety. The result is pleasing producers and bad for the waist consumers. Buying a product frequently, overeat, and as a result, obese.
Carbohydrates, fats, sodium and sugar
According to experts from the publication on the fight against obesity Obesity. this flavor formula to create a specific combination of the usual substances – fat, sugar, sodium, carbohydrates. For example, a particular combination of sodium and fat in these foods fast food like hamburgers or fried bacon, create a special flavor of this class of products different from home cooking. Another example, a combination of sugar and fat – cakes, pastries, ice cream. Carbohydrates plus sodium chips, crackers, popcorn.
The study also noted that many of the products that the experts put in a group appetizing, sold with the labels “diet” or “low calorie”. It further stimulates to greater consumption of the product, as it the illusion that it will not harm the shape or health.