Experts told about the beneficial properties of beer
Chinese experts have found that moderate consumption of beer helps reduce the risk of developing diabetes. This is enough to drink one glass a day.
In their opinion thus improves glucose metabolism. And it is a violation of the ability to effectively break down and actually represents a diabetes. Also, in such cases, there are jumps of sugar level and gain excess weight. These findings assistants made during the analysis of ten different studies, which involved hundreds of people. All of these studies addressed the relationship between alcohol and type II diabetes.
However, such conclusions scientists from China has already been criticized by their colleagues from around the world. In their view, to protect yourself from diabetes in this way does not. Because alcoholic beverages except for other damage, can also lead to weight gain, which, among other things, is the impetus of developing diabetes.
However, Chinese experts do not hand over their positions and emphasize that the positive properties of alcohol can only be in its moderate use. Moreover, in their opinion, the same beer, the effect can be achieved using wine, and spirits, but in smaller doses. For a more accurate findings, they plan to conduct additional studies.