Experts told about the beneficial properties of cheese
The value of a product such as cottage cheese, on human health have long been known. However, scientists do not cease to discover its amazing properties.
Cancer is one of the most serious diseases, which often leads to premature death. The growth of malignant cells in the human body can be triggered by various factors, from genetic predisposition, to stress, environmental conditions and lifestyle.
Experts in the field of medicine are trying to find natural remedies that do not allow “Wake up” or grow the cancer cells.
Scientists have found that methionine is a special amino acid has the following properties. In humans it is not synthesized, but is present in dairy products. Many in the cheese. This makes the product indispensable in the prevention and the fight against cancer. Methionine does not allow you to destroy the cells and stops the growth damaged cancer cells in the human body.
In addition to methionine, cottage cheese is rich in proteins, minerals and vitamins. Experts advise to include it in your daily diet. Meanwhile, the experts advise to eat cottage cheese in the morning.