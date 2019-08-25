Experts told about the beneficial properties of raspberry jam
Scientists told about the beneficial properties of raspberry jam. It turned out that the consumption of this delicious product can help in the fight against many diseases.
Raspberry is the main assistant at the first signs of a cold. It helps to remove pain in the throat and cures cough. It contains acetylsalicylic acid, which has antipyretic properties. Also in people who regularly eat this product, decreases the probability of cancer, because it is able to disinfect the malignant cells and prevents the development of cancer.
Known therapist Tamil Tulparov believes that sweet berry has antibacterial properties and is effective in the treatment of herpes. Due to the content of this fruit of the volatile – natural antibiotics provided by antimicrobial therapy. Very useful these berries for pregnant women, improving the level of iron in the body and hemoglobin in the blood. Copper in the composition treats and improves the condition of the skin and uplifting. Berry useful in sciatica, high blood pressure, diseases of the joints and kidneys.
Also raspberry jam can slow the aging of connective tissues, as it thins the blood and is the prevention of occurrence of blood clots. Another useful feature is the diuretic effect and get rid of edema.