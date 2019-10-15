Experts told about the benefits and contraindications of water with lemon in the morning
Italian experts spoke about the benefits of water with lemon in the morning and how the people of this beverage is contraindicated. In particular, it is better to abandon its use to individuals with gastritis.
According to experts on nutrition, the lemon is especially rich in important nutrients, including calcium and potassium, mineral salts, trace elements such as iron, phosphorus, manganese, copper, vitamins B, B1, B3, K and C, and carotene. The fruit has powerful antibacterial properties, which is very useful for immunity and maintain body tone. In order to obtain greater result from the drink, we must not only prepare a glass of water and squeeze a bit of lemon, this manipulation should be performed in the morning and on an empty stomach, and the liquid should be warm. Preferably, the fruit was ripe. Benefits of use: normalization of blood pressure, aid the liver in bile flow.
Water with lemon also helps manage excess pounds with the parallel elimination of toxins from the body. The list of advantages and favorable effects on the skin, relief of cough, getting rid of constipation. The experts from Italy have warned that constantly drink, this drink is not recommended, but only periods, for example, during the flu season.
With regard to contraindications, citric acid is not the best ally of the tooth enamel, one of the solutions is the use of the tube. Do not drink the drink, people with gastritis, as this will only aggravate the problem. It is worth considering that excessive increases frequent urination, resulting in dehydration. Other conditions not suitable for drinking water with lemon, acid reflux and pregnancy, in both cases, it is better to consult a doctor.