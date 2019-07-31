Experts told about the benefits and harms of legumes
Legumes are beneficial to the body. But despite this, they can and do harm.
Legumes — a great substitute for meat products. There is plant protein, which compensates for the lack of meat. Eating legumes helps to optimize the level of cholesterol in the blood.
In addition, they are full of vitamins such as PP, C and A, which help to regulate nerve activity, improve the immune system and visual acuity.
For example, the use of such legumes as chickpeas product helps restore weight and lower blood sugar.
Peas are especially beneficial to men — it activates the cell regeneration processes. Peas also more than two times reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Lentil helps with atherosclerosis, and emotional breakdowns.
Soy beans deliver the body from diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.
Despite the clear benefits of legumes, they can create discomfort: it is better not to use for people suffering from gastritis, dysbiosis and peptic ulcer disease.
You must also remember that excessive legumes can create discomfort due to bloating. Therefore, nutritionists recommend eating these foods in moderation.