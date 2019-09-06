Experts told about the benefits of daytime sleep
To sleep during the day very helpful. This was stated by the experts who conducted a series of observations.
They note that sleep during the day mixed, but in most cases, this damage will not, unless it will not harm night sleep. Therefore, they do not advise you to sleep day long.
The obvious advantage in day sleep scientists can see that it contributes to a better memorization of any information received before lunch. That’s why classes at preschools and schools is recommended to dining sleep.
Experts explain it to that in the morning and before dinner the person more active in the right hemisphere of the brain. It is this hemisphere transfers memory from short division to long-term.
Moreover, people staying for a few minutes a day be less irritable in the afternoon. Also, a person aktiviziruyutsya a surge of strength and energy, which has a favorable effect on improving health.
Doctors say that sleep reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
But, warn doctors, the day to sleep properly. According to them, a NAP should last no more than 40 minutes. Longer time sleep makes a person sluggish, he feels the bruising and irritability.
Experts call NAP to recharge for the continuation of activity.