Experts told about the benefits of eggplant caviar
The use of eggplant caviar developed in the Eastern countries. Experts told about the benefits of the product and gave advice on its acquisition.
Many people are fans of eggplant caviar and cook it yourself, but even more prefer to buy ready-made products, packaged at the factory. In this case, according to consumers, the vegetable loses many useful properties and may be useful only as a means to satisfy hunger, not having any minerals. Experts do not confirm these rumors, noting, in the original ROE saved many substances, including vitamins B and C as well as iron, copper, potassium and zinc. In addition it is low in calories and is suitable for those who follow this indicator. In 100 grams of product contains only 148 calories. Consumers often do not understand why banks from different manufacturers is products, in a different color. According to experts, more brown mass indicates a greater content of eggplant, and the orange hue says about the prevalence of carrots. They also said the difference between the caviar of zucchini and eggplant. In their opinion, in the last vegetable is more fat, otherwise they are identical.
To choose the right product in the store, you need to visually verify the quality of cooking, and furthermore, to see the composition. It must contain only natural ingredients and eliminate additives such as flour and other thickeners. This product is made according to GOST and on the packaging should inform, the inscription “mom” should be cause for concern, according to Planet Today.