Experts told about the danger of burns treatment of folk remedies
Experts told about the dangerous implications of the use of folk remedies in the treatment of burns. They also called a few of the ways that really can help in case of too long exposure to sunlight on the skin.
In the season of beaches and holidays, when the danger of “burn” on the sun is the most common problem, a recall on the recipes of folk medicine. Funds that in the absence of safe analogues used a previous generation, for some reason seem to be most effective and not harmful. But experts strongly disagree with this conventional wisdom. They argue that the use of improvised means for the treatment of burns can be extremely dangerous enterprise.
The use of cream or oils to treat the affected skin may give a completely opposite effect. The fatty film that leaves on the body these products, prevents the cooling of the burn and aggravate the situation by prolonging the exposure to high temperature.
Experts warn that a burn is actually an open wound. The use of improvised means for lubricating the area of skin affected by exposure to sunlight, can cause infection. This is the most likely scenario in the treatment with fermented cabbage or raw potatoes. But oats or aloe Vera can really help relieve the unpleasant symptoms and healing, in the absence of the victim of Allergy to these products.
The most acceptable and effective ways to speed up the regeneration of skin experts call a cool shower, normalization of water balance in the body, and the use of special means on the basis of panthenol. If the burn blisters, the best decision is visiting the doctor.