Experts told about the danger of low blood pressure
About hypertension, or high blood pressure, known to many, as most of the research scholars is held, with respect to this disease. Experts in the field of medicine and health say that reduced rates are also a serious threat to the body, which in the first place can adversely affect the health of the brain.
Hypotension is called in medicine a condition in which the patient pressure is at the level of 100/70 and below. The disease also divided into three types, two of which are particularly dangerous for health. When the upper figure of blood pressure level is around 100, while the bottom 70, in this case, any harm to the body no, but the experts suggest to give up bad habits and exercise, to reduce possible risks to minimum.
If the pressure decreased to 90/60, 70/60 or less, it is possible here are a number of complications from cerebrovascular disease to heart failure. Also low blood pressure can cause oxygen starvation, which affects the brain and possible stroke.