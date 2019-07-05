Experts told about the danger of products with high degree of processing
The study showed that in young and healthy men actively consume processed products of reproductive health is under threat. In particular, they have much less viable sperm.
Scientists from Harvard University have concluded: a large number of men are at the peak of their reproductive age, there is little fertility, which raises risks of male infertility. Experts see in this phenomenon a great influence unhealthy eating habits – particularly the abuse of products of highly processed (pizza, burgers, chips, etc.). Their opinion came at a meeting of the European society of human reproduction and embryology, held in Vienna, as reported by the Independent newspaper.
“In the analysis of the ejaculate of men, the adherents of the “Western diet” with high levels of processed foods, on average, contained 25.6 million less sperm compared to men who followed a healthier diet,” the researchers noted.
In the course of their work, the researchers analyzed sperm samples that were deposited 3000 young men of the middle age of 19 to enroll in the armed forces of Denmark. Scientists estimate that in some cases men, in which there was a lot of processed products, concentration of spermatozoa was lower than that of men with a healthier diet, 39 million who regarded this indicator as a signal of infertility.
Experts believe that the weakening of male fertility leads to a deficit of antioxidants, which occurs among lovers of endless burgers and chips.