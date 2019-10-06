Experts told about the dangers of abuse of sugar after 60 years
Experts in the field of medicine and health explained why people stepped 60-year milestone, it is important not to abuse sugar. It turned out to be associated with reduced activity and a slowdown of metabolic processes in the body.
According to experts, harmful sugar is to activate the release of insulin, are transformed into energy, and if there is no activity, which is especially important in people over 60 years, is deposited in the tissues as fat. Thus increasing the risk of obesity and related diseases, for example, dental problems or diseases of the cardiovascular system. Scientists have calculated, if the daily diet is 20% consists of sugar, it’s 90% increases the risk of stroke and myocardial infarction, often leading to death.
However, to completely eliminate sugar is not necessary, since with its help launch many processes in the human body. At any age it is important to strike a balance and use no more than 50 grams. product a day, and this figure includes the sugar content in prepared foods – baked goods, beverages, fruit, writes the Internet-the portal “Planet Today”.