Experts told about the dangers of deterrence tears
July 25, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Scientists from Queensland and Tilburg universities told about the dangers of deterrence tears. The study on the release of emotions Emotion provided by the publication.
Scientists conducted a study, showing 197 videos women neutral, and sad content. During the experiment carried out continuous monitoring of levels of the stress hormone cortisol, respiration rate and heart rate. Volunteers, restraining tears, frequent pulse, unlike a dam, has splashed out emotions.
Scientists believe that tears help to control emotional arousal. They are kind of an indicator of resources of the body to signal the brain that it is time to relax.
