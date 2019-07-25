Experts told about the dangers of deterrence tears

| July 25, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Scientists from Queensland and Tilburg universities told about the dangers of deterrence tears. The study on the release of emotions Emotion provided by the publication.

Специалисты рассказали о вреде сдерживания слез

Scientists conducted a study, showing 197 videos women neutral, and sad content. During the experiment carried out continuous monitoring of levels of the stress hormone cortisol, respiration rate and heart rate. Volunteers, restraining tears, frequent pulse, unlike a dam, has splashed out emotions.

Scientists believe that tears help to control emotional arousal. They are kind of an indicator of resources of the body to signal the brain that it is time to relax.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.