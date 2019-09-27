Experts told about the dangers of dried and smoked fish
Experts said that the dried and smoked fish can cause to the human body irreparable harm. Scientists attribute this to a number of factors.
So if you consume cooked this way the fish in significant amounts, it can cause various disorders in the liver, gallbladder and pancreas. In addition, the presence in fish of flat parasitic worms can cause intestinal diseases.
And to avoid harm when consuming fish, you should give preference to the option of cold Smoking, with the preparation of specialized enterprises. Smoking hot well is fraught with a lot of carcinogen.