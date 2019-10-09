Experts told about the dangers of Hematogen
Hematogen inherited from the Soviet past: the USSR production was put on stream in the 1920-ies. But many Western doctors also in the last century called this product.
Popular in the Soviet pharmacies treat was invented in Switzerland, but there I not only became popular from its production was abandoned altogether. However in the USSR the extract was produced and sold as there were the state itself, -the product was positioned as a means of combating iron deficiency in people in conditions of malnutrition. In the composition of Hematogen consisted of bovine blood, which was considered useful for victims of anemia.
Why the extract is called dangerous, experts explained on the portal “Rambler/doctor.” According to experts, the animals, whose blood is used for the production of Hematogen, feel fear at the time of slaughter, and their blood is thrown from a very large number of stress hormones, specifically cortisol. In children it can provoke the development of nervousness, worsening memory and attention.
In addition, the animal blood of those substances that they receive feed that contains additives for active growth — in particular, different antibiotics.
As for modern versions of Hematogen in them, according to experts contains too many calories, sugars and sweet additives in the form of honey and molasses. The use of such a product is dangerous in terms of weight gain and obesity.