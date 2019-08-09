Experts told about the dangers of plastic packaging
It turned out that eating foods stored in such a material, leads to the destruction of the endocrine system of the body and develops obesity.
Scientists have confirmed that bisphenol A is present in the composition of food packaging, may be a cause of ill health. Manufacturers replaced it with other components, however, the new plastic packaging has had a devastating impact on the endocrine system and causes the formation of obesity. Melanie Jacobson, the author of the analysis, noticed that bisphenol S and F the same structure. They disrupt the metabolism, causing adverse processes in the body adults and children. These substances are available in plastic, aluminum and other dishes, its effect on the body like a hormone, helping the accumulation of excess fat.
Experts advise to reduce the consumption of risky products in containers, don’t cook them in the microwave, and stop using thermal paper.