Experts told about the dangers of swimming in the sea for health

| June 28, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Swimming in the sea poses a threat to human health, reducing the body’s resistance to infections. The relevant conclusions made by scientists from the U.S., representing the University of California.

Специалисты рассказали об опасности купания в море для здоровья

As revealed in the study, just 10 minutes in the sea water enough to have been a change in the skin microbiome. Persists this effect order of the day, which creates additional risks for the immune system. Eventually, the body becomes more vulnerable to a whole list of infections relating to the digestive tract, ear diseases, etc. the Experiment was conducted with the participation of nine volunteers who underwent testing before and after immersion in water.

If bathing community of bacteria on the skin of citizens have differences, after the procedure has found a lot of similar microorganisms. Was maintained this effect for at least six hours of stay in the sea. The authors explained that when native bacteria are washed with salt water, temporarily, their place has been “displaced” out of the water, thus decreasing the body’s ability to fight pathogenic bacteria.

