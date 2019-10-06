Experts told about the dangers of traditional medicine
Traditional methods are still in use, but how to assure doctors, these methods can harm. Experts note that such methods are not for every body.
Experts note that some of these methods can do harm to any body.
For example, juices of various plants and herbs such as aloe, garlic, onion and others. Many believe that the juice of garlic or onions is enough to splash in the nose to cure catarrhal rhinitis or sinusitis.
Doctors do not recommend to resort to this method of treatment, as the juice can disturb the mucous membrane of the respiratory system and lead to more problems. Sometimes children with runny noses buried breast milk. This, according to experts, is also the wrong treatment. According to them, breast milk will not save you from the common cold, and will only exacerbate about the phenomenon of harmful microbes.
Also many think that at elevated temperatures it is necessary to RUB the skin with alcohol. This is not so. Not only that, alcohol dries the skin more and can cause problems with intolerance. Also part of the alcohol-containing liquid may be absorbed into the body. Especially the doctors, is contraindicated in children, because it can cause alcohol intoxication.
To treat sore throats and colds in pairs of boiled potatoes is not an option either. Hot vapours may cause in a patient with inflammation of the throat or nose inflammation.
Also moistened potato decoction can cause inflammation and allergic reactions.