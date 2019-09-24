Experts told about the dangers to human health of living in a Studio apartment
Experts in the field of medicine and health say that living in one-room apartments can be dangerous to the human body. In particular, this is reflected in the development of a number of diseases and mental problems.
According to experts, one-bedroom apartments in most cases are not equipped with through-ventilation, which causes accumulation of indoor carbon dioxide and “stuffy” air. Living in such conditions people are increasingly subjected to development threat to the health of infectious diseases. In addition, the risk of disease transmission from one resident small apartment to another is equal to 95%.
Equally dangerous is the limited space and mental state of the person. So, piling up in a Studio apartment of furniture and other things to provoke the residents of the effect of being “in a cage”, that can cause the development of depression, nervousness, apathy and feelings of hopelessness.