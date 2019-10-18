Experts told about the deadly dangers of salt
The international experts were asked to label salt as cigarettes, warning of its harm to health. According to them, consumers must be aware of the potential danger.
A group of Western scientists took the initiative to place on the front of packs of salt sold in stores, and salt, standing on tables in restaurants and cafes, a warning message. It should read as follows: “the Excess of salt may cause elevated blood pressure and contribute to the development of gastric cancer”. There must be a call to limit salt intake, experts say.
Experts refer to the who data, according to which improper nutrition is often the cause of premature death and excess salt in the human body plays a significant role here.
According to them, only for 2017 the excessive consumption of salt caused over three million early deaths worldwide. The world health organization set a goal for 2025 is to limit salt intake among the population of the Earth by 30%.
The experts added that the overabundance of salt in the body leads to increased blood pressure, which in turn, can lead to heart attack or stroke.