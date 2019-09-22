Experts told about the harm of pork meat
Experts believe that pig meat is very bad for human health. Doctors believe that there are five reasons for refusal of the use of pork meat.
According to nutritionists, pork is, first and foremost, the problems associated with health. First of all, the meat of pigs can lead to extra kilograms, and as a result – of obesity.
Also, experts remind about the content in pork of histamine that can cause Allergy. The meat can cause furunculosis, appendicitis, dermatitis, and cholecystitis.
Moreover, doctors say, the pork is so toxic that it is not inferior to its carcinogenic properties cigarettes and alcoholic products. This, experts say, can be a problem in the first place can develop a stroke.
Experts also note that pigs get sick just like people, and they may have diseases that can harm humans. Nevertheless, pork meat is considered a favorite for residents of Russia, both in quality and price.
But doctors warn that consumption of pork could face the risk of Contracting trichinosis. In pigs, usually, a lot of parasites that can go with meat-eating and human.
This parasite causes headaches, vomiting and high temperature. Getting rid of this parasite can occur only with careful processing.
Also in the pig meat has so-called growth hormone increases body mass or increases the risk of malignant tumors.
Another component that spoils a person’s life – it’s pork fat. The human stomach, according to doctors, does not digest this fat, it goes into the fatty tissue and creates problems with excess weight. It can also affect the appearance of malignant tumors.
The specialists also reported that the pork meat may contain a substance that causes tuberculosis.
In addition, pork can be a cause of scrofula – a childhood disease in which inflamed and disintegrate cancer, and tuberculosis.