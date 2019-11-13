Experts told about the healing properties of coffee
Coffee lovers are two times less risk of getting cancer of the liver.
The staff of Queen’s University in Kingston (UK) found that regularly drinking coffee decreases the risk of developing one of the most common types of liver cancer — hepatocellular carcinoma.
Coffee is one of the most frequently consumed beverages in the world. Earlier scientific work has proven that it is associated with health benefits, due to the high content of antioxidants. Conducted over seven and a half years, the study by researchers at Kingston revealed another beneficial effect of the drink.
The study examined the habits of drinking coffee 471 779 people. Most of them drank coffee. Usually it was financial successful men of Mature age with a good education. Many participants also smoked in the past or at the time of the study, drinking more than normal, had high cholesterol and least frequently suffered from diabetes, cirrhosis of liver, cholelithiasis and peptic ulcer.
The authors concluded that coffee drinkers by 50% reduced risk of hepatocellular carcinoma compared to those who did not consume the drink. According to researchers, this is due to the fact that coffee contains antioxidants and caffeine is an effective onkoprotektor that prevent the development of tumors.
One of the authors of the study noted that the risk of liver cancer was equally low among the lovers of both natural and instant coffee in the UK drink more often.