Experts told about the health risks associated with bathing
Experts from Germany told about the health risks associated with bathing. Among the hazards — influence on the cardiovascular system.
According to experts, many people jump into the water without pre-cooling, which poses certain health risks. Otherwise, the blood vessels are compressed and pumped too much blood into the heart for a short time. This overly strains the right ventricle and can lead to arrhythmias. In addition, the reflex is triggered when cold water hits the face. It is fraught with decrease in heart rate and blood pressure.
Swimmers underestimate and currents in the water or sudden cold spots. This leads to rapid fatigue. For this reason, scientists do not recommend to bathe on an empty stomach. Will not be superfluous consumption of salty foods, check excessive sweating.
“In no case should not drink alcohol before swimming, because it is fraught with the expansion of blood vessels. When immersed in water, in an extreme case, the possible cold shock, even if the water temperature is warm enough” — experts say.
Scientists warn that we must especially be careful when swimming in the sea and untrained elderly people, individuals with cardiovascular disease. Rest is proven in the field, where the famous underwater hazards in the form of large stones.